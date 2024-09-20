The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) 26th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Below, Left to Right: Renee Grubb, owner, Village Properties; Earl Minnis, Earl Minnis Presents; Dick Berti, Philanthropist, CPA; Victoria Rightmire, LMFT, Executive Director, CADA; Hilda Maldonado EdD, Superintendent, Santa Barbara Unified School District; Jacqueline Kurta, PsyD, LMFT, Director, Alcohol and Drug Program, Student Health, UCSB; Randy Rowse, Mayor, City of Santa Barbara; Alison Brainard, Director of Development, CADA; Doris and Gary Clancy (Board Member, CADA), Container Technology, Inc., Janet Garufis, President and CEO, Montecito Bank & Trust; and CADA Board Members – Bob Bryant, PhD: Owner, Bryant & Sons and John Savrnoch, District Attorney, County of Santa Barbara. Above, Left to Right: Mrs. Patty Bryant, Co-Founder of the Daniel Bryant Centers and Elings Park Board President; Mike Logie, Captain, California Highway Patrol; Eric Onnen, President, Santa Barbara Airbus; Dana Gamble, LCSW, Deputy Director, Primary Care & Family Health, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department; Gordon Auchincloss, Retired Assistant DA and CADA Board Chairperson. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA (September 19, 2024) – The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) will hold its 26th annual Summit for Danny Community Climb on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Elings Park. This family-friendly event offers participants the chance to gather in a breathtaking scenic park, hike, celebrate, and simultaneously raise funds for CADA’s Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Centers.

Born out of the devasting loss of their son Danny to addiction, Bob and Patty Bryant founded Santa Barbara’s first youth treatment center and have tirelessly committed their focus on providing the Santa Barbara community with a resource available to all youth suffering from substance abuse and co-occurring mental health issues. The Centers focus on guiding and supporting youth and their families on their paths to recovery, helping them build healthier futures. The Summit for Danny Community Climb is an opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate healing and resiliency, while raising funds to provide treatment scholarships for youth and families in need.

Participants can choose between two scenic hiking trails—an easy 2–3-mile route or a more challenging 4–5-mile option. After the hike, everyone is welcome to gather and enjoy a BBQ, award presentations and live entertainment as part of the day’s festivities. A pledge of $50 is recommended for adults, and $25 for youth ages 8-18, with children 7 and under hiking and eating for free.



Community leaders invite everyone to join them for the Summit for Danny at Elings Park!

About the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center

Founded in 2001, the Santa Barbara Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center was established to offer outpatient services for youth in need. Since then, the program has expanded to include centers in Santa Maria and Lompoc, serving even more families across Santa Barbara County. These Centers have provided extensive support to over 9,000 youth aged 10-21 and their families, helping them overcome obstacles and work towards a brighter future.

For additional information or to register for the Summit for Danny Community Climb, please visit www.summitfordanny.org or contact Luna Shalabi, Development Manager, at (805) 722-1306.

About the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA)



Since 1949, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) has delivered programs and services focused on the education, prevention, and treatment of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions affecting youth, adults, and families throughout Santa Barbara County.

CADA’s commitment to provide a continuum of quality care in a safe and nurturing environment is supported by productive partnerships with local schools, community leaders, law enforcement, health care providers, other nonprofits, businesses, and the media. Working together, this powerful network helps CADA clients get and stay healthy and lead positive, productive lives that strengthen families and our community. Services are provided without regard to gender, gender preference, age, race, ethnicity, or national origin. No one is turned away for inability to pay. For more information, visit www.cadasb.org.

CADA has a remarkable standing among Santa Barbara’s more than 3,700 nonprofit organizations. Only 28, including CADA, have earned the highest designations from both of the nation’s top nonprofit rating groups. CADA has consistently held a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, the largest source of nonprofit data in the nation, and a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the most utilized evaluator of nonprofits.



