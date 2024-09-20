U.S. 101 Northbound Lane Closure Begins Wednesday, September 25, for Paving Project in Gaviota

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A one-mile segment of northbound US 101 will be reduced to one lane between the northbound US 101 Gaviota Rest Area to one-half mile north of the Gaviota Tunnel beginning Wednesday, September 25 to continue an ongoing paving operation on US 101. This lane closure will continue until late October.

The northbound Gaviota Rest Area will also close intermittently during overnight the hours Monday nights through Friday mornings between 10 pm to 6 am beginning Wednesday, September 25 until the end of October to remove and replace the concrete barrier, mechanical repairs, and sidewalk repairs.

This US 101 lane closure allows Caltrans to continue the grinding and paving of roughly six miles of US 101 in addition to the reconstruction of shoulders, placement of High Friction Surface Treatment and the installation of new guardrails and median concrete barriers.

The contractor for this $50 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. Construction is expected to be complete by Spring 2025.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/