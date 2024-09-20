U.S. 101 Southbound Linden Avenue Off-Ramp Closure in Carpinteria Begins Monday, September 23

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The southbound Linden Avenue off-ramp on US 101 in Carpinteria will be closed beginning Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27 between 9 am and 3 pm.

This ramp closure will allow Caltrans to clear excessive debris and regrade the affected area, construct a concrete swale, install erosion control and restore irrigation.

Message signs are in place to alert the traveling public.

The contractor for this $200,000 project is Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/