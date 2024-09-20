Vote for Kyle Richards for SBCC Trustee

I write to endorse Kyle Richards as the most clearly qualified candidate to represent Goleta (Area 2) on the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees (SBCC). For the past 6.5 years it has been my honor and privilege to serve as Goleta’s representative on the Board. I cannot think of anyone more qualified than Kyle to succeed me on the Board.

Kyle Richards is exactly the kind of person we need on the SBCC Board of Trustees. The pandemic caused decline in enrollment, the transition to online classes for many courses and the decline in available state funds have all combined to present the college with significant financial challenges. Kyle’s academic background at UCSB and experience as a councilmember for eight years on the Goleta City Council make him the ideal candidate.

Kyle has an outstanding record of service to the community. In addition to his service on the Goleta City Council, he has served in various capacities for numerous important community organizations in Goleta and Santa Barbara County. His public service experience will allow him to hit the ground running as a new Trustee. He will be a great voice for Goleta on the SBCC Board of Trustees.

I urge you to vote for Kyle Richards at the November 5 election.