There is one possible action by Santa Barbara Airport that could substantially reduce noise for many residents that perhaps has not been considered.

The airport could build a new runway, angled from the South East corner of the airport to the North West corner.

The approach flight path from the south east would be entirely over the ocean, minimizing noise impact, while the flight path to the north west would be over an industrial area, over the Goleta High School, and over Glen Annie Golf Couse, with reduced noise impact compared with the current east-west flight path.

Editor’s Note: We asked the airport whether this was possible. Marketing Supervisor Angi Daus replied: “Changing the runway configuration is a highly complex process with multiple factors to consider. Among the most critical is ensuring that the runway alignment is compatible with prevailing winds for safe aircraft operations. Additionally, terrain is a key concern not only for landing approaches — where water-based approaches are often preferred — but also for missed approaches, which become more challenging when directed toward the terrain to our north.

“Moreover, we are significantly constrained by our current property boundaries and the surrounding environmental factors, particularly the wetlands. These areas present substantial obstacles to the proposed runway changes, even if other operational requirements could be addressed.

“More about SBA’s Aircraft Noise Advisory Program can be found here: https://flysba.santabarbaraca.gov/about-sba/aircraft-noise-advisory-program.”