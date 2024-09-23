Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA (September 23, 2024) – “Bubbles & Bivalves” will be featured at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room on Sunday, October 20, 1-4pm. Don’t miss award-winning Goat Bubbles sparkling wines paired with Grassy Bar Oysters on the half shell. Grassy Bar Oysters present a unique flavor profile influenced by the salinity and ecology of the waters that flow in and out of Morro Bay. Flying Goat Winemaker Norm Yost loves to pair their taste and beauty with his sparklers.

A Grassy Bar Oyster hits the palate with “a strong, briny flavor of salt and the ocean followed by the unmistakeable freshness of garden cucumber and a lingering wet-river-stone minerality.” Yost thinks they are best enjoyed with just a squeeze of lemon and your favorite expression of Goat Bubbles. A flight of 4 cocktail oysters is $10; a flight of Goat Bubbles with five (5) sparklers is $35; a flight of Pinots with five (5) wines is $30. Wine is also available for purchase by the glass or bottle. Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room is located at 1520 East Chestnut Ct. in Lompoc. Order your oysters by October 18 at 805-736-9032 or info@flyinggoatcellars.com.

Grassy Bar is an oyster bed on California’s central coast owned and operated by the Trevelyan family since 2009. Founder and owner George Trevelyan brings over 22 years of experience in the shellfish business to this wild site in Morro Bay. His oysters are cultivated and harvested by hand with careful attention. They are environmentally friendly and a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids.

Yost is the “OG” (Old Goat) of bubbles in Santa Barbara County. In 2005, he launched the first sparkling wine program with Goat Bubbles Rosé. As the program grew, Yost launched a bubbles wine club (Club Celebrate) and a bubbles tasting flight. His family of méthode champenoise sparklers now includes Crémant, Rosé, Brut Cuvée, Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noirs (2 expressions) and his latest expression Pinot Meunier.

Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room is open Thursday-Monday 11am-4pm. Reservations are not required. Indoor and patio seating. Well-behaved dogs and children are welcome. One complimentary tasting with each three (3) bottle purchase.