On Saturday, October 5, a new exhibit – Silents on the Islands – will open at the Chrisman Channel Islands Center in Carpinteria.

NB: September 29 is National Silent Movie Day.

More than 250 silent movies were filmed on the Channel Islands c. 1910 to 1930. Famous actors in these movies included: Gloria Swanson, Rudolph Valentino, Douglas Fairbanks, Buster Keaton, Oliver Hardy, and Stan Laurel.

The earliest films were only 5- or 10-minutes long, and filmed on a beach. Island movies later grew into million-dollar features with casts of thousands.

The exhibit features photos of scenes from silent movies filmed on Santa Catalina Island and Santa Cruz Island, as well as colorful movie posters.

The exhibit is curated by Betsy J. Green, author of the new book Silents on the Islands: Silent movies filmed on California’s Channel Islands. She will be at the museum answering any questions, and playing old-time movie music. Her book ($25) is available at local bookstores and amazon.com.

Green is happy to present talks/slideshows about her exhibit & book for local clubs and organizations. Reach her at betsyjgreen.com.