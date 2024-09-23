S.B. Acoustic Presents the Incredible Transatlantic Guitar Trio

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Three of the world’s most stellar acoustic guitarists – Richard Smith, Joscho Stephan and Rory Hoffman – return in perhaps the last opportunity to hear what will be one of the most extraordinary concerts you will ever attend!

The international Transatlantic Guitar Trio is a unique, phonetic highlight. This extraordinary trio features three very different members with very different backgrounds. Richard Smith is an International Fingerstyle Guitar champion from London England. He is a soloist and master of just about any and all guitar styles from Chet Atkins to Merle Travis to Jerry Reed to Scott Joplin and more! German Joscho Stephan is a true virtuoso, known the world over for his sensational Django Reinhardt “Gypsy Jazz” style. Joscho’s guitar skills are so special you will be left breathless just watching him. The brilliant Rory Hoffman is a master of many instruments from guitar to keyboards, accordion, harmonica and all reed instruments. Rory has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry many times as a soloist and sideman to Ricky Skaggs, Kathy Mattea, Kacey Musgraves and more.

They performed their first, unbelievable live gig together for SBAcoustic in 2019 and since then have pushed each other to new heights in which the sum is greater than the parts, and are guaranteed to be fabulous . Their unique show features jazz ballads, gypsy swing standards, a pinch of pop music and original compositions to create a broad repertoire of songs by the great role models such as Django Reinhardt, Chet Atkins and Jerry Reed. This concert is guaranteed to be one of the best you’ll ever witness.

Transatlantic is stunningly authentic, and the finest guitar trio in the world… by far. Reserved seats are $40 & 35 for a show of a lifetime at sbacoustic.com

S.B. Acoustic is completely volunteer & non-profit, offering the best bargain in live, world class acoustic music, anywhere, anytime. For more information for this and upcoming concerts, please visit www.sbacoustic.com.