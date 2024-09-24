Annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic to Benefit Three Local Nonprofits

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 23, 2024 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that its upcoming 2024 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will raise funds for three local beneficiaries whose programs are making a difference in Santa Barbara County.

Proceeds from the three-day golf tournament, which will be held September 24-26 at the Alisal Golf Course in Solvang, will go to People Helping People in the Santa Ynez Valley, Hillside House in Santa Barbara and the Cabrillo High School Aquarium in Lompoc.

“Our tribe is proud to be able to support these three worthy organizations,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “While two of these groups provide essential support for vulnerable members of our community, the other is using an innovative, hands-on approach to introduce students to marine life and the careers in that field. We hope the funds we raise at our Chumash Charity Golf Classic can give a boost to their respective programs.”

People Helping People, which serves the Santa Ynez Valley, is dedicated to improving the lives of adults and children in the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos, and surrounding communities by addressing emergency and basic needs, furnishing comprehensive integrated family and individual support services, and acting as a catalyst for positive community change. PHP is seeking funds to assist with an expansion project.

“People Helping People is grateful for our long-standing relationship with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians,” said Erica Flores, chief executive officer for People Helping People. “Our connected histories span three decades, and we were fortunate to be one of the first beneficiaries at the inception of the Chumash Charity Golf Classic. This year is especially timely because the support will ensure the success of a critical capital project – the expansion of our Solvang Service Center in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley, serving our neighbors who face the greatest needs.”

Hillside House offers residential services for people with a variety of intellectual and developmental disabilities. The mission of Hillside House is to provide a home that supports residents’ efforts to maximize their physical, cognitive, social and emotional abilities so they can attain their highest level of independence in an environment where people are treated with dignity and respect. The organization is seeking funding to help hire much-needed direct care staff.

“Hillside residents living with moderate to severe intellectual and developmental disabilities are often the most overlooked members of our society,” said Cheryl Sweeney, J.D., chief development officer for Hillside House. “Most of them cannot walk or speak, and all of them are dependent upon others for their very survival. Being chosen by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians as a beneficiary of the Chumash Charity Golf Classic will help enable Hillside to not only hire much-needed direct care staff, but it also bestows upon our residents the recognition and validation they so rightfully deserve as full members of our community.”

Cabrillo High School Aquarium promotes cross-curricular, hands-on education and strives to emphasize its message of global marine awareness. A student-run facility, the program prepares students to go out into the world in their chosen careers. Students are also able to receive scholarships to continue their studies in marine science and environmental fields. The school’s aquarium program is seeking funds to support Phase 2 of the aquarium’s long-term expansion project, which includes six new displays, the development of an all-new gallery annex and increasing the facility’s exhibit floor space by nearly 50%.

“The students and staff of the Cabrillo High School Aquarium are incredibly grateful to be named a beneficiary of this year’s Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” said Greg Eisen, aquarium director for Cabrillo High School. “After hosting over 10,000 elementary students and visitors in 2023, demand to visit the Cabrillo High School Aquarium has never been greater, and support from events like the Chumash Charity Golf Classic will go a long way towards helping aquarium students and staff carry out their mission of promoting global marine awareness and stewardship.”

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised nearly $2 million for local charities and nonprofits. Past beneficiaries have included Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, Good Samaritan Shelter, local schools, local museums and more.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. For more information and to access applications, please visit www.chumash.gov/foundation or call 805-688-7997.