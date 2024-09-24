I am pleased to provide this letter of support for the candidacy of David Brown to be elected mayor of Solvang.

My wife and I have been residents and homeowners in Solvang for over 10 years and greatly enjoy and appreciate the lifestyle our community provides. Having lived in other cities in California, we know that Solvang is exceptional and absolutely worth our efforts to maintain its special character.

I have known Dave for most of the time I’ve lived in Solvang and was particularly impressed with his leadership in the Boy Scouts, especially leading the effort to reconstruct the Scouts’ camp near Lake Cachuma after a devastating fire a few years ago. Dave’s commitment to the community is much broader than scouting with significant engagements in several other community organizations enriching the quality of life we all enjoy. As a longtime member of Solvang’s Design Review Committee (and, before that, its Board of Architectural Review) and Chair of the Elverhøj Museum Board of Directors, I am keenly aware that the quality of the leadership from the mayor is particularly important and makes a huge difference in ensuring the quality of life which we enjoy is ensured. I believe Dave will provide that leadership.

I wholeheartedly support Dave’s candidacy to be elected mayor of Solvang.