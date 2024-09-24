Santa Barbara Humane’s 2024 Great Gatsby FurBall Raises Vital Funds for Animals in Need

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Eric Poitras, Marcella Poitras, Heidi Stilwell, Lisa Faitell, Diana Washburn | Credit: Courtesy

Co-Chair, Ruth Ann Bowe, Board Chair, John Corby, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Paige Van Tuyl, Co-Chair, Denise Sanford | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Humane CEO Kerri Burns addresses the crowd | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Humane is pleased to announce that the SB Humane Gala 2024 Great Gatsby FurBall was a tremendous success. The event, which was held on September 6 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, brought together hundreds of community members, all dressed in their finest Roaring Twenties attire, for an unforgettable evening of celebration.

Guests were treated to a lively night featuring a poignant keynote speech from Santa Barbara Humane CEO Kerri Burns. The energy remained high throughout the evening, thanks to a performance by The Academy Band, which had everyone dancing. The night also included both silent and live auctions, the latter of which was emceed by the always entertaining Geoff Green. Bidding wars helped push the event’s fundraising total to new heights.

Thanks to the generosity of attendees and sponsors, Santa Barbara Humane raised over $220,000. These funds will be used to support the organization’s operations so they can continue to provide critical safety net services, such as free and low-cost veterinary care, pet food assistance, affordable dog training, and adoption services, all aimed at keeping pets and their families together.

“We are beyond grateful to our donors, sponsors, and the entire community for making this year’s gala a night to remember,” said Santa Barbara Humane Chief Philanthropy Officer Paige Van Tyul. “Since 1887, Santa Barbara Humane has helped more than one million animals. This level of support ensures we can continue to provide essential services for animals and the people who love them across Santa Barbara County.”

For more information on how you can get involved or support Santa Barbara Humane, please visit sbhumane.org.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.