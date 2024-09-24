Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Maria, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 20-year-old Santa Maria man for lewd acts that occurred at the Orcutt Dollar Tree. This investigation began on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, when deputies responded to the Dollar Tree store located at 4869 S. Bradley Road in Orcutt for a report of a suspect who grabbed the buttocks of a 6-year-old girl. When deputies arrived, the suspect had already left the area.

On Friday, September 13, 2024, deputies received a second and third report of a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl who were also grabbed at the Dollar Tree. Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and identified the suspect as 20-year-old Angel Gabriel LopezRojas from Santa Maria.

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested LopezRojas on a warrant for these crimes in the 1200 block of Bauer Avenue, in Orcutt. LopezRojas was booked at the Northern Branch Jail without incident where he is being held without bail for felonies including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 and child annoying.

The Sheriff’s Office is sharing a photo of LopezRojas and would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with him to please contact Detective Brownlee at 805-681-4150. If you would like to remain anonymous you can submit information at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/ or by calling 805-681-4171.