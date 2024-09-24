The Goleta Lemon Festival Entertainment Lineup Announced

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, is ready to squeeze every drop of fun from this year’s celebration, happening on September 28 and 29. Featuring an expanded entertainment lineup, including a brand-new stage, The Point Market Community Stage, this year promises to be the ‘zest’ yet!

The festival’s musical acts offer a fresh-squeezed blend of rock, country, blues, funk, and more, ensuring a weekend filled with toe-tapping tunes. Headlining the American Riviera Bank Main Stage once again is the crowd-favorite, Area 51, delivering their out-of-this-world performance to cap off Saturday afternoon. But wait, there’s more – we’ve got even more local talent to showcase, thanks to The Point Market Community Stage, bringing even more juicy-ness to the festivities!

Don’t miss the famous Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon – it’s a tart yet sweet showdown that will leave contestants puckering up for more! Whether you’re here for live music, the lemon treats, or just soaking up the sunshine, there’s something for everyone at this year’s festival.

American Riviera Bank Main Stage Schedule:

Saturday, September 28

10:00 AM – Jack Keough

11:00 AM – Peer Pressure

Noon – Pie Eating Contest

12:30 PM – Mark Alvarado All Star Band

1:30 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy

1:45 PM – Bradberri

3:00 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy

3:15 PM – Tequila Mockingbird

4:45 PM – Area 51

Sunday, September 29

10:00 AM – Marika & The Ohms

11:00 AM – Hippy Cholo

Noon – Pie Eating Contest

12:30 PM – illunis

1:30 PM – Baile de California

1:45 PM – Equipo Elite

2:45 PM – Baile de California

3:00 PM – Brittney and the B-Sides

4:15 PM – The Goodlanders

The Point Market Community Stage Schedule:

Saturday, September 28

10:00 AM – Dance Unlimited

10:40 AM – Dance Network

11:15 AM – Ukulele Jim

Noon – Tomato Theatre Company

12:15 PM – Strings & Arrows

1:30 PM – Adam Kogelman

2:30 PM – Car Show Awards

3:15 PM – Cruz Dance

4:00 PM – Walking Coco

5:15 PM – Ruby & the Thorns

Sunday, September 29

10:00 AM – Destined Dance

10:40 AM – AJ & a Guitar

12:15 PM – Previously Committed

1:15 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy

1:30 PM – Say Less

2:30 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy

2:45 PM – Luis Medrano

4:00 PM – GirlDad

*Entertainment schedule subject to change.

In addition to a fantastic entertainment lineup, visitors can savor lemony delights like lemon meringue pie, lemon cotton candy, lemonade, lemon ale, and cider – a citrus lover’s paradise!

As always, admission is free, making it an affordable family outing. Grab your all-inclusive kids’ activity wristband for unlimited fun for little ones. An all-inclusive activity wristband will get you endless rides and games, like archery tag, inflatable bubbles, and mini golf at the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone. Save $5 pre-purchasing your activity wristband at LemonFestival.com.

This lemon-fueled extravaganza wouldn’t be possible without the help of our incredible volunteers. There’s still time to sign up! If you’re interested in helping out, visit LemonFestival.com to sign up and make this year’s festival one for the record books.

We know the festival draws a crowd, and we’re thrilled to announce the addition of complimentary shuttles from 6769 Hollister Ave. parking lot to Ice in Paradise next door to Girsh Park. The family can also pedal over and take advantage of complimentary bike valet, ride MTD, or simply walk if you’re lucky enough to live nearby. However you get there, we’ll be ready to serve up a delicious slice of community togetherness!

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 28, and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday, September 29. For more juicy details, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Thank you to our Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Rusty’s Pizza

Main Squeeze Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Community West Bank, Cox Communications, DoorDash, ExxonMobil, GoGoleta, MarBorg Industries, Polar Seltzer, Rad Power Bikes, Rincon Broadcasting, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Sable Offshore, Santa Barbara Airport, Scale Microgrids, Signature Aviation, Spectrum Reach, The Point Market, Visit Santa Barbara.

Lemon Slice Sponsors: Bluestar Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Ice in Paradise, Residence Inn by Marriott, Sansum Clinic now part of Sutter Health, The Berry Man.

Lemon Zest Sponsors: American Medical Response, Chevron, Complete Care at Home, edhat, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Good Land Wine Shop & Bar, Limoneira, Majestic Asset Management, Noozhawk, Ramada by Wyndham, Santa Barbara Independent, Southern California Edison, SpaceX, TEAM Solutions Group, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, UC Santa Barbara, UCLA Health.

Event Supporters: 92.9 KJEE, Anna’s Bakery, Bright Event Rentals, Camino Real Marketplace, Cumulus Radio Station, Foundation for Girsh Park, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, Jay Farbman Photography, KEYT, KRAZy Country, Lucidity Collaborative Events, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Santa Barbara MTD, Teledyne FLIR, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, Univision.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.