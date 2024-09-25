Dear Santa Barbara Voters, Business Owners, and Our Resilient Youth,

I am writing today with a heavy heart but a clear purpose. Our beautiful city stands at a pivotal crossroads, one that requires careful thought and transparency, particularly when it comes to the proposed sales tax increase currently under consideration. As a business owner, a father, and an advocate for economic fairness and opportunity, I feel it’s my duty to share why this increase, in its current form, does not serve the best interests of our community — especially our youth.

First and foremost, the tax increase disproportionately impacts low- and middle-income families, who are already feeling the squeeze of inflation, rising rents, and the escalating cost of living in Santa Barbara. A higher sales tax would unfairly burden those least able to afford it, making everyday necessities more expensive and widening the gap between the wealthy and working families.

Let us be clear: A sales tax is a regressive form of taxation, and it fails to address the root causes of the financial challenges our city faces. The funds raised from this tax will not solve our long-term economic sustainability. Rather, it is a short-term solution that will lead to further economic disparity. We should be looking for more equitable forms of revenue generation, ones that uplift the whole community and promote inclusivity in economic opportunity — especially for our youth, who are the future of this city.

To the business owners in Santa Barbara, this tax increase threatens the already fragile state of our local economy. Many of us are just beginning to recover from the long-term impacts of the pandemic, and an additional tax burden will stifle innovation and business growth. It will make it harder to attract new talent, new enterprises, and new opportunities. We should be focused on making Santa Barbara a hub of innovation, entrepreneurship, and community-driven progress — not placing additional barriers to growth.

Most importantly, I speak to the youth of Santa Barbara — the future leaders, thinkers, and entrepreneurs. You are the ones who will inherit the decisions we make today. The choices we make about our financial health should empower you with opportunities, not saddle you with economic challenges that could limit your potential. You deserve a city that invests in education, affordable housing, sustainable growth, and jobs that inspire — not one that simply finds a quick fix through taxation.

In closing, I ask that we reconsider this path. Instead of a blanket sales tax increase, we need a thoughtful, strategic approach to fiscal responsibility. One that engages the entire community in finding solutions that promote economic stability without placing an undue burden on those who can least afford it.

Let’s work together to build a Santa Barbara that works for everyone.

Victor Trujillo is founder and CEO of Tru Invest Inc. and an advocate for youth empowerment.