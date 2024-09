Why not have select SBPD officers on a few e-bikes to chase down and cite teen-offenders barreling down State Street?

Some newer e-bike models look like badass motocross bikes. Wish I had one.

How embarrassing for the offender. (At least in their social media group.)

But how entertaining for State Street onlookers.

The teen’s parents will have to foot the amount of the citation, of course.

A possible new revenue stream for our SBPD? Win-win.