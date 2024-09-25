Rooted Santa Barbara County Presents Plant-Powered Fall Festival on October 13, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – September 23, 2024 – Rooted Santa Barbara County presents Rooted in Community, the second annual bilingual plant-powered fall festival on Sunday, October 13 from 2-7 pm at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden Street in Santa Barbara. Featuring a food court, live music, story-telling, art projects, trivia, giveaways, and a “Chopped”-like competition, the event celebrates the role of plant-centered nutrition in equipping our community with more health-care options. Attendees can enjoy this event in either English or Spanish, thanks to simultaneous interpretation by Bridging Voices-Uniendo Voces.

Rooted in Community will showcase local partnerships, fun activities for kids, live music and story-telling, trivia and giveaways, and delicious plant-powered bites from local restaurants from 2-5 pm. The event will also feature an educators’ table with 5-minute meal plans, tips, and recipes. Participating restaurants include Rascals Vegan, Cafe La Fonda, Nimita’s, and Farm to Bar serving plant-based mocktails. This portion of the festival is free and presented in partnership with the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Guests who pre-register for the event will be entered into a drawing for plant-filled prizes and will receive a treat from Sun & Swell Foods.

The Chopped-like competition will take place from 5-7 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.. Hosted by prominent local television producer JD Roth, the showdown will challenge three teams of talented local chefs and culinary educators to prepare an appetizer and entrée using a mystery basket of plant-based ingredients for a panel of judges. Competing will be Diurka Sotomayor RD and Mary Galindo, RD, Registered Dietitians & Culinary Educators, Rooted Santa Barbara County; Sandra Adu Zelli, Chef and Owner, Gipsy Hill Bakery; and Melissa Pettito, RD, A-List Personal Chef, Registered Dietitian, Cookbook Author. Judging the competition will be Dalan Moreno,

Chef and Owner, Rascals Vegan; Erik Talkin, CEO, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County;and Michelle Fried, Sustainability Manager with a Masters in Food Systems Sustainability.

To pre-register for the festival or purchase tickets for the Plant-Based Showdown, please visit Rooted Santa Barbara County’s website.

“Join us for a fun-filled day of activities and learn how you can eat your way to better health,” said Rooted Santa Barbara County Chair/Executive Lead Beth Skidmore.”Rooted Santa Barbara County is committed to growing health equity and resilience through whole food plant-forward nutrition education and support. This event is part of Health Literacy Month, where we focus on ensuring that everyone has the knowledge and resources to make informed health choices.”

Sponsors and partners of this event include Sansum Clinic now a part of Sutter Health, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Eji Events, Dr. Fred and Sarah Kass, David and Lori Tremer Huey, The Skidmore Family, Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Cottage Health, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara Foundation, Chrissy & JD Roth, Friendship Center, Crawford Speier Group, Rascals Vegan, Farm to Bar, Cafe la Fonda, Nimita’s, Sun & Swell Foods, Edwards & Sons, Veggie Rescue, Hodo Foods, Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, Community Arts Workshop, and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

For more information about the event and the organization, visit Rooted’s website.