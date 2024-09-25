Santa Barbara County Marks Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In recognition of Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day on September 26, the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office are coming together to raise awareness about mental health challenges faced by law enforcement personnel and to promote suicide prevention efforts.

Law enforcement officers face immense pressures in their work, including exposure to trauma, high-stress situations, and the emotional toll of protecting and serving our community. This day serves as a crucial reminder that emotional and psychological support must be accessible to those who serve on the front lines.

According to national statistics, law enforcement officers are not only at higher risk for suicide compared to the general population, but for several years now law enforcement suicides have surpassed the number of officers killed in the line of duty. Many factors contribute to this crisis, including chronic exposure to trauma and stress, the impact of the job on the officers homelives and families, and the stigma around seeking help. We must continue to support the men and women protecting our communities and seek to break down the barriers that prevent officers from receiving the help they need and deserve.

“Law enforcement officers dedicate their lives to protecting others, and it is our responsibility to ensure their mental health is equally protected,” said Toni Navarro, Director of the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. “No one should feel ashamed to reach out for help, and we are here to provide that support.

Key Goals for Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day:

Raise Awareness: Encourage open conversations about the emotional and psychological struggles faced by law enforcement officers and remove the stigma around seeking help. Promote Mental Health Resources: Highlight the culturally competent resources available to officers including peer support programs, counseling services, critical incident debriefs and other crisis intervention resources. Training and Support: Emphasize the importance of ongoing mental health training for officers, such as Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training, which equips law enforcement with awareness, tools, and resources to manage their own mental health while effectively serving the community Community Collaboration: Foster stronger partnerships between law enforcement, mental health professionals, and community organizations to ensure a culturally competent and comprehensive support network for those in need.

“Dr. Cherylynn Lee stated, “Our law enforcement professionals and their families give so much of themselves every single day- I get to bear witness to their strength and resilience and I also get to bear witness to their sorrow, their pain and their struggles. This day reminds us that we are all subject to the human condition and no one person- or group of persons- is impervious to the effects of trauma.”

Sheriff Bill Brown added, “This day is a somber reminder of the personal toll that this job can take. At the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, we are committed to creating an environment where our team members feel safe to ask for help and to supporting the well-being of all who serve.”

As we observe Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day, we urge all members of the community to join us in supporting the mental health of those who serve and protect us. Together, we can work to ensure that no officer feels isolated or without the resources they need

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline or call the local 24/7 Access Line at 888-868-1649.

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit https://www.countyofsb.org/274/Behavioral-Wellness. For assistance accessing Behavioral Wellness services, call the 24/7 Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649.