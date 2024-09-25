SBCC Athletics Hosting Vaquero 5K Stampede

The first annual Vaqueros 5K Stampede will take place Saturday, September 28 beginning at 9 a.m.

The starting point and finish line of the race are inside of La Playa Stadium. The course also features picturesque ocean views along the SBCC campus.

The registration price for Saturday’s race is $54. All proceeds will support the SBCC Vaqueros Athletic Trust and the current SBCC student-athletes.

To register for the race, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=160148&eventId=822009