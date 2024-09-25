Sports
Sports

SBCC Athletics Hosting Vaquero 5K Stampede

All Proceeds Will Benefit SBCC Athletic Programs

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Wed Sep 25, 2024 | 8:06pm
La Playa Stadium | Credit: Courtesy of SBCC

The first annual Vaqueros 5K Stampede will take place Saturday, September 28 beginning at 9 a.m. 

The starting point and finish line of the race are inside of La Playa Stadium. The course also features picturesque ocean views along the SBCC campus.

The registration price for Saturday’s race is $54. All proceeds will support the SBCC Vaqueros Athletic Trust and the current SBCC student-athletes.

To register for the race, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=160148&eventId=822009

Thu Sep 26, 2024 | 14:04pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/09/25/sbcc-athletics-hosting-vaquero-5k-stampede/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.