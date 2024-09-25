The Fund for Santa Barbara Board Announces Recipients of the Founders and Firebrand Awards to be honored at Bread and Roses on Oct 6th

Santa Barbara County, CA – The Executive Committee of the FUND Board of Directors is thrilled to announce the recipients of this year’s prestigious Founders and Firebrand Awards. The Founders Award honors a community member dedicated to fostering progressive change through social, political, economic, and environmental justice. This individual embodies a vision of optimism, problem-solving, and a sense of belonging. The Firebrand Award recognizes emerging youth leaders who are actively driving social change within the community, celebrating their contributions to progressive movements.

Founders Award Recipients:

Jeanne Sparks & Ken Hough

Jeanne Sparks and Ken Hough, a dynamic duo renowned for their unwavering dedication to community service and advocacy, are honored with the Founders Award. With nearly 40 years of experience, Jeanne has led various initiatives focused on environmental sustainability and community livability, including the establishment of Santa Maria’s first dog park and significant contributions to public services in Cuyama Valley.

Ken brings over 30 years of expertise in transportation and regional planning, advocating for sustainable growth and agricultural land protection. Together, their leadership at the Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) highlights their commitment to fostering positive change throughout the region.

Firebrand Award Recipient:

Future for Lompoc Youth (FLY)

The Firebrand Award recognizes Future for Lompoc Youth (FLY) for their exemplary work in engaging young people in civic activities over the past three years. By collaborating with the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, FLY successfully canvassed the Lompoc community, gathering over 1,000 surveys to better understand youth needs post-pandemic. Their efforts have empowered young activists to advocate for a crucial school bond, marking a significant milestone for local education.

Both awardees will be celebrated at The Fund for Santa Barbara’s annual fundraiser, Bread & Roses, on October 6th at Santa Barbara City College’s Great Meadow. The celebration will take place from 2 PM to 6 PM and will feature food and beverages from local vendors, as well as entertainment by local artist Terrill Carter, the vibrant street brass band The Brasscals and DJ Suz.

Tickets are available online until October 3rd. Join us in honoring these inspiring leaders and supporting the vital work of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

About Bread & Roses

The idea of “Bread and Roses” is part of a historical tradition that began with the Lawrence, Massachusetts textile workers’ strike of 1912. Since that time, “Bread and Roses” has served as a slogan for many progressive struggles in the United States. For the most part, “Bread” has represented a living wage and “Roses” has referred to workers’ desire for dignity and respect.

On January 12, 1912 nearly 25,000 textile workers – mostly immigrant women – left the mills and poured into the streets of Lawrence, Massachusetts. After three months, the strike ended in a victory – with wage increases in mill towns throughout New England. The strike changed the face of both the labor and feminist movements. It was the first major labor action in U.S. history that was led by women, and for the first time there was a conscious effort to unite workers of all nationalities. Every union meeting was translated into 25 different languages.

Since its inception in 1993, our Bread & Roses Community Celebration has brought the Central Coast together, becoming one of the region’s largest progressive gatherings. For over 30 years, we have celebrated our diverse and vibrant community with an afternoon of fantastic food and drinks in a beautiful setting, empowering individuals and fostering connections.

For more information about the awards and event details, please visit our website at https://fundforsantabarbara.org/bread-roses/