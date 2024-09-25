Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 24, 2024 – We’re six months into construction of the largest capital improvement project in Goleta’s history, and we’re sharing our latest Project Connect Video Update. Check it out in English here and Spanish here to see what we’ve accomplished so far, what’s happening right now, and what’s coming next!

In the video we’ve included important information about the project, including the new Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping layout, emergency vehicle access, and free public parking in Old Town. Plus, we explain why we’re tackling several projects at once and where you can go for updates, questions, or feedback.

Interim Public Works Director Nina Buelna said, “We’re deep in the construction phase, and we know that can mean delays. But we truly appreciate your patience and understanding during this important time. When all is said and done, this project will create a safer and better transportation network for everyone—no matter what your mode of travel is.”

Construction Update:

Completed: Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping

Happening Now: Hollister Avenue Bridge Replacement over San Jose Creek

Future Construction: Two Roundabouts on Hollister Avenue and the extension of Ekwill Street and Fowler Road

Project Connect will take several years to complete with a targeted completion of spring 2027. The City plans to provide video updates throughout the construction process.

For more information go to CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect or contact the Project Connect outreach team at Connect@cityofgoleta.org or call 805-690-5116.