EPIC Impact Society Award Awards Lia Kristine Artisit Award for 2024’s EPIC Summit

(Santa Barbara, CA – Sept 23-25 ,2024) Among the EPIC Award honorees this year were the following individuals and organizations who were awarded at the Music Academy of the West:

The EPIC Artist Award (as previously announced) was presented to Lisa Kristine.

One of several award winners who were included with dozens of thought-leaders who are all at the pinnacle of their respective industries sharing insights and experience in innovation, education, and entertainment. The EPIC Community Artist Award is presented to an individual that has demonstrated significant inspiration within a community and that has resulted in positive transformation.

Humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine has photographed in more than 150 countries across six continents, meeting people at the level of the heart. Lisa champions causes such as indigenous wisdom, global unity, and modern slavery, mobilizing resources, and amplifying awareness, all in pursuit of a singular mission: to spark profound shifts in our global community.

Using her work as a catalyst, Lisa has addressed audiences worldwide, including at the United Nations, Parliament, Nobel Summits, Davos, and the Vatican. Her TED talk, “Photos That Bear Witness to Modern Slavery” was viewed over three million views.

Lisa’s work has been described by David Clarke, former Head of Photography at the Tate Modern, as “a testament to truth and an insightful and inspiring body of evidence which should never and can never be denied.”

Her work has received endorsements from figures such as Pope Francis, The Dalai Lama, and Amnesty International. Among several awards, her powerful work earned her a Lucie Humanitarian Award, presented at Carnegie Hall, honoring the greatest achievements of master photographers.

The Photographic Society of America selected Lisa as the recipient of the IUTP Award honoring significant contributions to the advancement of understanding among people and its unique impact on the world through photography.

• The EPIC Inspiration Award was presented to Danscend.

• The EPIC Educator Award was presented to Harry van der Schans.

• The EPIC Community Engagement Award was presented to Santa Barbara Trapeze Company.

• The EPIC Impact Award was presented to Unplug Collaborative.

EPIC Summit 2024 provided a unique and transformational experience for professionals across a spectrum of industries who were looking to inspire and grow their creative leadership abilities. The theme this year, “Distinct Discoveries,” took place Sept. 24th, 2024, at the renowned Music Academy of the West, only steps from the beach in beautiful Santa Barbara, CA.

As the world becomes more complicated and the pace of change increases, this event provided a point in time for attendees to disconnect from a heavily tech-saturated world, disrupt fixed mindsets, and discover new insights to catalyze greater creativity and innovation in their professional and personal lives.

Attendees chose from a variety of experiential workshops and sessions led by international thought leaders and creativity experts, leaving equipped with new tools and insights applicable to solving complex problems in their environments. Sessions at the event aligned with the EPIC acronym that stands for Experiential learning, Pause, Ingenuity, and Community engagement.

