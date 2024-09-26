Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

COVID-19–Associated Hospitalizations and Maternal Vaccination Among Infants Aged <6 Months — COVID-NET, 12 States, October 2022–April 2024

CDC study highlights importance of maternal COVID-19 vaccination to protect young infants

COVID-19–associated hospitalization rates among infants younger than 6 months old remain higher than those among any other age group except adults 75 and older. Almost all infants younger than 6 months old who were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the 2023-24 respiratory virus season did not have the protection provided by maternal vaccination of their mother during pregnancy. Approximately 1 in 5 (22%) infants hospitalized with COVID-19 required admission to an intensive care unit.

Infants younger than 6 months have high COVID-19 hospitalization rates but are too young to receive COVID-19 vaccines. These high rates in young infants reflect their ongoing vulnerability to severe COVID-19 and emphasize the need for prevention strategies. Maternal COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy can protect young infants from COVID-19–associated hospitalization. Investigators analyzed data from the COVID-19–Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET), which included COVID-19–associated hospitalizations in 90 counties across 12 states during two respiratory virus seasons.

If you’re pregnant, get your recommended COVID-19 vaccine to help protect yourself and your infant from severe COVID-19 disease. If you’re a health care professional, recommend that your pregnant patients receive the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine and that they follow preventive measures such as hand hygiene and avoiding exposure to people with respiratory symptoms.

CDC experts track diseases and monitor vaccine safety and effectiveness to inform recommendations for COVID-19 prevention and treatment. These recommendations protect people and save lives.

Link once embargo lifts: bit.ly/mm7338a1

Related: COVID-NET | COVID-19 | CDC

Contact: CDC Media Relations (media@cdc.gov; 404-639-3286)

Maternal Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccination and Receipt of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antibody (Nirsevimab) by Infants Aged <8 Months — United States, April 2024

CDC survey finds RSV immunizations for pregnant women and infants during the 2023-24 RSV season helped protect more than half of infants from severe RSV disease

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunizations for pregnant women and infants helped protect more than half of infants (56%) from severe RSV disease during the 2023-24 RSV season — the first season new immunization products were recommended. Maternal RSV vaccination coverage among eligible pregnant women surveyed was 33%, nirsevimab coverage among infants was 45%, and 56% of infants were reported to be protected by either or both products. Receipt of maternal RSV vaccine and nirsevimab for infants was higher among those with a provider recommendation for either product. Nearly half of pregnant women in this study did not report receiving a provider recommendation.

RSV is the most common cause of hospitalization in infants. To prevent RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease in infants, CDC recommends RSV vaccination of pregnant people or administration of RSV antibody (nirsevimab) for infants younger than 8 months old. CDC assessed maternal and infant RSV immunization coverage for the 2023–24 RSV season by conducting an Internet panel survey of more than 2,200 women who reported being pregnant anytime since August 1, 2023.

Health care provider recommendation is key to increasing RSV immunization coverage. Clinicians, talk to pregnant patients and new parents about protecting young babies from RSV.

CDC experts assess RSV immunizations to determine uptake and coverage for infant protection to reduce hospitalization.

Link once embargo lifts: bit.ly/mm7338a2

Related: Immunizations to Protect Infants | RSV | CDC

Contact: CDC Media Relations (media@cdc.gov; 404-639-3286)

Decline in Vaccination Coverage by Age 24 Months and Vaccination Inequities Among Children Born in 2020 and 2021 — National Immunization Survey-Child, United States, 2021–2023

Coverage with most routine childhood vaccinations was lower among children born in 2020 and 2021 compared to those born in 2018 and 2019

Lower vaccination coverage was seen among Black, Hispanic, and American Indian or Alaska Native children (for certain vaccines), those insured by Medicaid or other non-private insurance, children who were uninsured, children living in more rural areas, and children in families with incomes below the federal poverty level.

Decreases in coverage with most recommended childhood vaccines could lead to the reappearance of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, varicella (chickenpox), and rotavirus (diarrheal disease). CDC investigators analyzed data from NIS-Child, a survey of U.S. parents or guardians of children under the age of 3. Data are collected using a household telephone interview and a review of vaccination records from the children’s health care providers.

Health care providers can implement reminder/recall systems, check vaccination status, make strong vaccine recommendations to patients, and administer vaccines in alternative settings to help increase vaccination coverage among children.

CDC experts track vaccination coverage for routine childhood immunizations to determine if coverage is changing from year to year and if it is higher or lower in some population subgroups than others.

Link once embargo lifts: bit.ly/mm7338a3

Related: Vaccine Schedules | Childhood Vaccines | CDC

Contact: CDC Media Relations (media@cdc.gov; 404-639-3286)

Vaccination Coverage by Age 24 Months Among Children Born During 2017–2021 — U.S.-Affiliated Pacific Islands

Increased vaccination efforts needed in the U.S.-Affiliated Pacific Islands

Across U.S.-Affiliated Pacific Island (USAPI) jurisdictions and most vaccines, vaccination coverage increased among children born in 2018 compared with children born in 2017. However, vaccination coverage with most vaccines decreased among children born in 2019 and 2020 compared with children born in 2018, though there was some variation across jurisdictions. Coverage began to increase among children born in 2021, but vaccination coverage varied across vaccines and jurisdictions.

Childhood vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions to improve life expectancy, decrease health care costs, and reduce the spread of preventable diseases. All six of the USAPI jurisdictions participate in the U.S. domestic immunization program. CDC collaborates with USAPI immunization programs to monitor vaccination coverage, identify areas with low coverage, and identify trends. Investigators performed a retrospective analysis using vaccination data from USAPI jurisdictions to estimate vaccination coverage by age 24 months among children born during 2017–2021.

Public health practitioners can use the gaps in vaccination coverage identified in this report to determine where further efforts are needed to address jurisdiction-specific reasons for delays in routine childhood immunizations by age 2 years.

CDC vaccination experts help to determine child vaccination trends in order to increase vaccination rates in areas where interventions are needed.

Link once embargo lifts: bit.ly/mm7338a4

Related: Your child needs vaccines as they grow! | Vaccines & Immunizations | CDC

Contact: CDC Media Relations (media@cdc.gov; 404-639-3286)