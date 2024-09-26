Shelly

Shelly is a sweet 1-year-old kitty who loves to say hello! Visitors walking through the shelter have definitely heard this chipper kitty’s meow — she likes making new friends and she isn’t afraid to be the first one to say so! Shelly is a bit shy at first and may instinctively retreat upon first meeting someone new, but she loves pets and playing at her own pace. Give her some patience and her love will be all yours!

Despite her petite stature, this little dynamo is the epitome of greatness. Among her littermates, she may be the tiniest, but her heart is the largest of them all. May is a 10 month old Beagle/Heeler mix who weighs 25 pounds. With her playful spirit and infectious energy, she is simply impossible to resist. May is housebroken and leash trained! She also gets along well with other dogs.

Spark Animal Rescue is currently seeking a commercial industrial property in Goleta or Santa Barbara. Our ideal space includes either two buildings, each with a minimum of 1,000 square feet, or one larger building of at least 3,000 square feet, along with sufficient yard space and parking. If you are aware of any available properties, we would appreciate your assistance. Your support is essential to our mission of caring for countless animals

