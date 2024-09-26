U.S. 101 Southbound Linden Avenue Off-Ramp Closure in Carpinteria Continues Monday, September 30
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The southbound Linden Avenue off-ramp on US 101 in Carpinteria will be closed Monday, September 30 through Thursday, October 3 between 9 am and 3 pm.
This ramp closure will allow Caltrans to clear excessive debris and regrade the affected area, construct a concrete swale to improve drainage, install erosion control and restore irrigation.
Message signs are in place to alert the traveling public.
The contractor for this $200,000 project is Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande, CA.
Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.
CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov
Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/