Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

For two decades, U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges list has ranked Westmont as the top Christian liberal arts college in California and the Western U.S. In the 2025 edition released today, Westmont appears at No. 108 (tied) among all national, not regional, liberal arts colleges. And, Westmont holds its rank as the top Christian liberal arts college in California, listed among 10 other liberal arts schools. Overall, it’s one of only two nationally ranked in the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities.

Westmont’s U.S. News score improved in faculty resources rank, student-to-faculty ratio (9.9), faculty salary rank, peer assessment score and college grads earning more than a high school grad (85%).

Also recently released, Payscale rankings report shows Westmont graduates (all alums) in the top 7% for all 1,539 bachelor-degree institutions in the United States in mid-career salaries (median after 10+ years of experience), earning an average salary of $146,800. Westmont graduates who only earn a bachelor’s degree are in the top 9% of mid-career earnings with an average salary of $137,900.

Westmont appears in Forbes’ List of America’s Top Colleges 2025 and is spotlighted as a Hidden Gem in College Raptor’s 10th year of ranking best-kept-secret colleges and universities that provide students with exceptional programs and a high-quality academic experience. For its Hidden Gems list, Raptor uses factors such as retention and graduation rates, student-to-faculty ratio, endowment per student and selectivity.

These rankings reinforce the value of Westmont’s classic liberal arts education, where students explore the breadth of academic disciplines, while learning to lead a life of significance that begins with a deep love of God.