The Goleta Police Department has partnered with the Camino Real Marketplace McDonalds location for a “Coffee with a Cop” event on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Together, we invite the public to join us for coffee and dialogue with no agenda or speeches. This is an opportunity to voice your concerns and get to know the deputies in your neighborhood. McDonalds is generously supplying attendees with a free small cup of McCafe coffee.

“As a McDonald’s Owner/Operator, being involved in the community is a cornerstone of my business, and I look forward to hosting this event in conjunction with our local law enforcement,” said David Peterson, Owner/Operator in Goleta. “I hope that community members will attend the Coffee with a Cop events and feel comfortable to ask questions, bring forward concerns, or simply get to know our officers.”

“I look forward to enjoying a cup of coffee with members of the Goleta community,” said Sergeant Noel Rivas from the Goleta Traffic Bureau. Deputies from the Goleta and Isla Vista area will be at the event along with Community Resource Deputies.

National Coffee with a Cop Day is a day dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. The day began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024Time: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: McDonalds, 6900 Marketplace Dr.

We look forward to seeing you there!