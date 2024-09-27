Senior Citizens Get a Healthy Dose of Nature with NatureTrack’s  New ‘Trax’ Program 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Activities Director Ale Botello is all smiles on the beach with a resident from Mission Park using the Freedom Trax on his wheelchair to get up close to the water’s edge. That’s Abby Pickens, NatureTrack’s Program Director behind them. | Credit: Courtesy

(Santa Barbara, CA) People rolling into their later years who chose Santa Barbara as their home, know the beaches and how much they become a part of the family stories. Plus, they add to the quality of life we experience here. When the older generation is given a chance to get back to the beach and the Pacific Ocean, there’s a vault of emotional memories to explore and revel in. This is how NatureTrack is expanding its ‘Trax’ program to include seniors. Currently, seven assisted living homes have been out on the beach with NatureTrack in the Freedom Trax devices. The senior assisted living homes NatureTrack has worked with this year include Mission Park, Heritage House, Mission Villa, Samarkand, Casa Dorinda, The Californian and Alexander Garden.

These beach trips for seniors are often able to crack open the memory banks the seniors had with their families and friends through the years. “It’s a very special opportunity to bring these people back to the beach and see the smiles on their faces,” NatureTrack founder and E.D. Sue Eisaguirre said beaming. Explaining her excitement she replied, “Our new program we call ‘Trax,’ is an extension of our outdoor field trip program for K-12 students we’ve been doing since 2011. We now provide outdoor field trips for wheelchair users. Everyone wants to be in nature and with technology advancements, it’s easier now for wheelchair users or others with physical disabilities to access nature.” Even people who have balance issues can ask to use a Freedom Trax unit.

Mission Park’s Activities Director Ale Botello was emphatic about NatureTrack’s program for seniors when she talked about the ‘Trax’ program. “The NatureTrack program truly is a miracle for our residents, and it deserves all the recognition for the incredible work it does. In a society that often overlooks the needs of the elderly and individuals with disabilities, programs like Nature Track are essential in providing a sense of freedom and joy.” Alejandra continued, “The impact of the Nature Track program on our people at Mission Park cannot be overstated. It has provided them with invaluable experience and opportunities to connect with nature in ways they never thought possible. The program has not only brought joy and happiness, but it has also strengthened family bonds and created lasting memories.”

Alejandra added, “The ability for our residents to immerse themselves in nature without worrying about their physical limitations has been truly transformative. It has allowed them to overcome fears, interact with others in the community an experience the freedom of exploring the outdoors. Families have been grateful for the chance to see their loved ones enjoys activities they once thought were out of reach. The impact of the program can be seen in the tears of happiness, the laughter, and the smiles of our residents. It has brought a sense of joy and wonder to individuals who may have felt isolated or limited in their abilities.”

Activities Director Angelica Santana at The Californian said, “Personally, I feel very emotional when seeing the residents together happy on the beach because that’s not something they get to experience often. The residents love to have lunch together and remember the times they spent with their family and kids on the beach.” Angelica continued, “After the outings many residents have come to me and expressed what a great time they had at the beach, and how they didn’t remember the last time they went to the beach. Now the word has spread and I have a long waiting list for the next outings to the beach with NatureTrack. At the Californian we are so grateful for NatureTrack and for all their help and support.”

Abby Pickens, NatureTrack’s Program Director added, “This year, students who use wheelchairs were able to join their classmates on NatureTrack field trips and other outdoor trips by using Freedom Trax. They no longer had to stay back at school and miss out.”

NatureTrack will continue its monthly public Freedom Trax events on Central Coast beaches, empowering wheelchair users to traverse the sand independently using one of its 15 Freedom Trax – the only motorized off-road wheelchair attachment like it. The non-profit averages two beach trips per month for senior living facilities.

Abby also wanted to let everyone know, “NatureTrack also lends their Freedom Trax devices at no cost to individual wheelchair users and other Santa Barbara County organizations so they can include wheelchair users in their events and activities. Wilderness Youth Group borrows Freedom Trax every other week, allowing kids of all abilities to participate in their outdoor programs!”

NatureTrack is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides outdoor docent-led field trips during the usual school day for Santa Barbara County children at no cost to the schools or students, utilizing local trails and beaches throughout north and south county. NatureTrack’s mission is two-fold: to encourage students to embrace our natural world with respect and wonder, inspiring them to be stewards of our natural resources, and prepare school-aged students with the attitudes, leadership skills, and habits for lifelong learning. NatureTrack expanded its mission of connecting kids to nature and is now connecting people who use wheelchairs of all ages to get out into nature using Freedom Trax. NatureTrack is expanding its reach up to San Luis Obispo and down to Ventura County with the Trax program. Thanks go to the grantors including: UCSB’s Coastal Fund, California State Coastal Conservancy, and the Coastal Resource Mitigation Fund and many generous private foundations.

COMING SOON!

Save the dates – 6th Annual NTFF will take place October 11-13 at the Camino Real Marketplace Cinemas

7040 Marketplace Drive in Goleta

www.NatureTrackFilmFestival.org

NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF), an extension of NatureTrack’s mission, is a three-day celebration of nature and outdoor adventure through film and has showcased hundreds of national and international filmmakers’ works to the thrill and delight of thousands of attendees. All proceeds from NTFF will go to support NatureTrack and its mission to foster a lifelong fascination with nature and inspire respectful stewardship of our nature world.