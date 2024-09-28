After five years serving with Councilmember Mike Jordan on the Santa Barbara City Council, as well as on the State Street Advisory Committee, I feel that I know him well. And what I know is that, even when we disagree – as we sometimes do! – he is always a valued colleague.

Mike does his homework, asks smart questions, and goes all-in to solve our city’s often very challenging problems. He is committed to increasing housing, including affordable housing. Although we disagree about a rent cap as a way to ensure affordable rental units, our disagreements are civil and professional. That’s how elected representatives should be – engaged, informed, collegial.

I very much value Mike’s breadth of knowledge on so many of our city’s issues. His 10 years on the Planning Commission have been invaluable in informing how we approach key housing and land use issues, including redevelopment of both La Cumbre Plaza and Paseo Nuevo. The State Street Master Plan process has been arduous, but Mike has stuck it out and pushed for sensible approaches to envisioning a vibrant future for our downtown core.

Each of us represents a different district, with its unique demands. Mike has worked hard to address the particular challenges of the 2nd District, especially around safer transport and fire risk. He is proactive on behalf of his constituents and their needs.

I hope the residents of the 2nd District will see fit to give Mike Jordan a second term, so he and I can continue to work together on behalf of our wonderful city.

Meagan Harmon represents Santa Barbara’s District 6.