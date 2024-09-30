California Avocado Festival Preps for 3 Days of Peace, Love & Guacamole

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

There’s about to be an avo-lanche in Carpinteria — California’s epicenter of avocados. The 38th Annual California Avocado Festival is right around the corner and ready to spotlight the California avocado while adding some new twists to the decades-long tradition of “Three Days of Peace, Love & Guacamole.” Avofest 2024 is scheduled to touchdown on Linden Avenue in Downtown Carpinteria Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4 – 6. Festival hours will be Friday, 1 – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Expanded Youth Area

A partnership with Roll n Rock has enabled a new focus on youth activities at the festival. The Youth Stage will feature local bands, in addition the Boys & Girls Club is hosting an Avofest-first youth dance party on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m at the Youth Stage. Officially, it’s the “Glowcado Groove Youth Dance Party.”

Kickoff with Locals Night Friday

Opening ceremonies kickoff on Friday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. This is when this year’s Honorable Chairperson Francis Brand will balance an avocado on the head of the seal at Seal Fountain Plaza in the 800 block of Linden Avenue. Join the downtown tradition along with local dignitaries who will give their blessings to the opening of Avofest 2024.

Special Events – Saturday and Sunday

Noon Saturday — The Avocado Strong Arm Contest will determine who has the mightiest avocado arms in the world. Sign up and participate at Seal Fountain Plaza.

Noon Sunday — The Guacamole World Championship Contest will be held at noon on Sunday at the Mac Brown Grotto. Simultaneous to Sunday’s Guacamole World Championship Contest, this year’s Largest Avocado and Avocado Tree auctions will take place. Proceeds support Carpinteria High School Future Farmers of America.

AVOFEST BY THE NUMBERS

Estimated Avofest attendance is 40,000 people.

75 vendors will be on hand with food, art, and other unique wares, including tasty dishes and new twists on the diverse, delicious and nutritious California avocado.

72 bands will play at 4 stages throughout the 29 hours of Peace, Love & Guacamole.

250 volunteers make Avofest tick through pouring beer, selling T-shirts and more.

3,000 pounds of avocados will be mashed into the World Largest Vat of Guacamole created and sold by Carpinteria High School Cheerleaders.

As a community-benefiting festival, Avofest supports 3 college scholarships, and will contribute $1.5k to the Warrior Pool Foundation along with $5,000 in support of Future Farmers of America.

California harvested 350 million pounds of avocados this year between February and September.