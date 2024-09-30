California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Releases September 6, 2024, Report of Registration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – Today, Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., released the latest Report of Registration which reflects data as of September 6, 2024. A record total of 22,310,352 eligible Californians are registered to vote, which is 1,070,116 more than at the same point in the presidential election cycle 4 years ago.

Click here to view the complete September 6, 2024, Report of Registration.

Californians can register to vote or update their voter registration online at: registertovote.ca.gov.

Californians who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

The Report of Registration is a compilation of voter registration numbers reported by California’s 58 county elections offices.

The Report of Registration includes:

Voter registration by political party, county, city, congressional district, state senate district, state assembly district, state board of equalization district, county supervisorial district, and political subdivision

Statewide voter registration by age group and by county

Historical comparisons to previous 60-Day reports of registration

Voter registration by political bodies attempting to qualify as political parties (by county)

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines

A full California Complete General Election Calendar for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf