County Currently Accepting Applications to Fill Board Vacancies

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill Special District Board vacancies. Only individuals registered to vote within a Special District are eligible to serve on a Special District Board of Directors. The deadline for the submission of applications to the Office of the Clerk of the Board is Friday, October 18, 2024 at 5:00 PM. Special District Board appointments shall be made no later than Monday, December 2, 2024.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is currently accepting applications to fill vacancies for the following Boards of Directors:

• Casmalia Community Services District (Supervisorial District 4)

• Cuyama Community Services District (Supervisorial District 1)

• Cuyama Valley Recreation District (Supervisorial District 1)

• Goleta West Sanitary District (Supervisorial District 2)

• Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District (Supervisorial Districts 4 & 5)

If you are interested in serving:

An application form is available online at: https://www.countyofsb.org/2839/Boards-Commissions-and-Committees; at the Office of the Clerk of the Board located on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 East Anapamu Street, Room 407 in Santa Barbara, CA, 93013; or by calling the Clerk of the Board Office at: (805) 568-2240.

The deadline for the submission of applications to the Office of the Clerk of the Board is Friday, October 18, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. For specific information regarding this announcement, please contact the Office of the Clerk of the Board at: (805) 568-2240 or sbcob@countyofsb.org.

Applications may be emailed to the Clerk of the Board at sbcob@countyofsb.org, hand delivered or mailed to 105 East Anapamu Street, Room 407, Santa Barbara, CA, 93013.