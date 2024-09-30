Downtown Santa Barbara Hosts Downtown-Wide ‘Shoptember’ “Sip and Shop” Event Saturday, September 28 Showcasing Local Boutiques

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

“The month-long Shoptember Campaign has celebrated downtown Santa Barbara’s local boutiques and the people who make them special throughout the month of September, shared Robin Elander, Executive Director of the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara.

This effort has been spearheaded by downtown organization board members Nancy Burgner of Lovebird Boutique and Stephanie Payne-Campbell of domecíl and bolstered by downtown organization staff via regular meetings and educational forums and mixers to bring the retail community together over the last year and a half.

“It’s truly wonderful how many new and long-standing locally owned and operated boutiques we have in downtown. This campaign aims to showcase them and invite locals to learn about the people who make their community unique”, said Nancy Burgner of Lovebird boutique.

The Shoptember campaign includes a multimedia marketing campaign, social media highlights and television commercial and culminates with a downtown-wide “Sip & Shop” event this Saturday, September 28. Full details below.

Sip & Shop – Discover Downtown Santa Barbara Like Never Before!

Date: September 28th, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: 22 Retail Venues Throughout Downtown Santa Barbara

Join us for a day of shopping, sipping, and strolling through the heart of Downtown Santa Barbara! The 2024 Shoptember Campaign, a month-long celebration of downtown Santa Barbara’s local boutiques and the people who make them special culminates in our much-anticipated Sip & Shop event, where 22 unique retail venues will open their doors for an exclusive shopping experience. Whether you’re hunting for that perfect gift, updating your wardrobe, or just exploring what our downtown has to offer, Shoptember Sip & Shop is the perfect way to experience it all. Throughout the month of September Downtown Santa Barbara will also be highlighting a selection of boutiques and their owners via a multi-media marketing campaign.

Event Highlights:

Sips & Savors: Enjoy complimentary beverages and bites at select locations as you shop. Each venue offers a unique taste of local flavors, adding to the fun and festive atmosphere.

Enjoy complimentary beverages and bites at select locations as you shop. Each venue offers a unique taste of local flavors, adding to the fun and festive atmosphere. Exclusive Shopping Experiences: Discover the latest collections, special discounts, and one-of-a-kind finds at 22 participating retail venues.

Discover the latest collections, special discounts, and one-of-a-kind finds at 22 participating retail venues. Branded Shopping Bags: The first 250 shoppers will be able to enjoy a stylish, exclusive Shoptember branded shopping bag at your first stop to carry your finds as you continue your shopping adventure.

The first 250 shoppers will be able to enjoy a stylish, exclusive Shoptember branded shopping bag at your first stop to carry your finds as you continue your shopping adventure. Event Maps: Pick up a detailed event map at any participating venue, guiding you to all the best spots to shop, sip, and savor throughout the day.

How to Participate:

Start at Any Venue: Pick up your event map and branded shopping bag at your first stop. The map will guide you through all 22 participating venues. Explore & Enjoy: Visit as many venues as you like, take advantage of special offers, and enjoy complimentary sips at select locations. Share the Experience: Capture the fun and share your experience on social media using the hashtag #ShoptemberSB. Tag us for a chance to be featured on our social channels!

Businesses Include:

Catherine Gee, Coast 2 Coast Collection, domecíl, Idyll Mercantile, Italian Pottery Outlet, Jake and Jones, KAAREM, Lovebird Boutique, Paradise Found, Riviera Towel Company, Salt Boutique, Santa Barbara Museum of Art Store, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP), Sunkissed Pantry, The Crafter’s Library, The Eddy, the knit shop, The Yes Store, Viva Oliva, Bluemercury, Folio Press & Paperie, Celedon House.



Visit the link for the full details for each location

DowntownSB.org/events/shoptember

Don’t Miss Out! This is the shopping event of the season! Whether you’re a local or just visiting, Sip & Shop offers a delightful way to explore Downtown Santa Barbara, discover amazing deals, and enjoy a festive atmosphere filled with local charm.

Mark your calendar for September 28th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and get ready to Sip, Shop, and Stroll through Downtown Santa Barbara!

To learn more about the campaign or to get involved in future community events as a downtown retail business, email Kaitlyn at Kaitlyn@downtownsb.org

About the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, Inc

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, Inc. (DSB) is dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of the Santa Barbara Downtown District for the benefit of its 1,700+ businesses, Santa Barbara residents and visitors. DSB has a long history of leading change, organizing community, and building the brand Downtown Santa Barbara. For more information about our programs, events, and a directory of downtown businesses visit www.DowntownSB.org.