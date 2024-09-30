Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It’s that time again! Come bring your hazardous waste to the October Hazardous Waste Events in Santa Barbara County! The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department will hold two events in early October – on Saturday, October 5, in New Cuyama and on Sunday, October 6, in the Santa Ynez Valley. The County offers these free hazardous waste collection events biannually in the Santa Ynez Valley and annually in Cuyama.

The New Cuyama event will be held at the New Cuyama Transfer Station located at 5073 Highway 166. This event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free for unincorporated Santa Barbara County residents.

The Santa Ynez event will be held at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station located at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos. This event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for only for residents in the unincorporated area and the City of Solvang. Buellton residents should instead attend the quarterly hazardous waste events sponsored by the City of Buellton.

Residents at both events can drop off common household items, including automotive fluids, cleaners, paint, pesticides, batteries, and unwanted electronics like computers and TVs. For more details, visit www.LessIsMore.org.

Residents can also bring unwanted household medications and home-generated “sharps” (e.g. needles and syringes). Sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers. Controlled substances, such as narcotics and some prescription medications, will not be accepted and should instead be disposed of through medicine disposal kiosks located throughout the County. For more information on pharmaceutical waste and sharps, call (805) 882-3603 or visit www.LessisMore.org.

Outside of these events, there are other ways to recycle hazardous waste. The County’s “ABOP” facility at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station accepts antifreeze, auto batteries, motor oil, oil filters, and latex paint every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Additionally, County transfer stations accept electronic waste free of charge for residents. Some local cities and private waste management companies also host collection centers. For more information about local hazardous waste collection programs, call (805) 882-3603 or visit the County’s recycling website, www.LessIsMore.org. We are happy to help you get rid of those hard-to-dispose items.