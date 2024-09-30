Join Us in Voting for Mike Jordan

We feel very fortunate to have Mike Jordan representing us on the Santa Barbara City Council for the city’s 2ndDistrict, covering the Mesa, West Beach and other adjacent areas. We have found him very responsive and proactive on behalf of our community, and hope to see him continue in that role for four more years.

Our neighborhood is forming an association in order to address some of the pressing issues we face, fire being first and foremost. Mike has been taking a lead role on this since the Loma Fire threatened the entire city three years ago. Too many people think that coastal areas are safe, but as neighbors of a large open space (Elings Park), we’ve been educated by Councilmember Jordan that this area is now considered a high fire hazard zone. He is helping our community become proactive in preparing for future fires, and working to prevent them.

Councilmember Jordan attended our first neighborhood association meeting last week, offering a wealth of information about the risks we face and what the City is doing to address them. He was well informed, and invited us to reach out to him with any concerns. That’s exactly what we want from a local government representative – engagement and availability.

We will be voting to reelect Mike Jordan when our ballots arrive next month, and hope our neighbors will join us.