‘Project Pink’ Campaign Returns to Chumash Casino Resort in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SANTA YNEZ, CA – September 30, 2024 – The Chumash Casino Resort is set to launch its annual Project Pink campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 1, to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raise funds for a local nonprofit organization by selling pink-colored sweets, snacks and drinks throughout the resort’s eateries.

Beginning Oct. 1, the resort’s dedicated Food and Beverage department will have its delicious, meticulously crafted creations on display to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, to the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, which is supported by the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals.

“Our Project Pink campaign has become an annual tradition at the Chumash Casino Resort and wouldn’t be possible without the countless hours of dedication from our committed and talented Food and Beverage department,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is proud to be able to raise these important funds for this year’s worthy beneficiary, the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, which is dedicated to this endeavor 365 days a year.”

Some of this year’s new Project Pink menu items that will be on display on October 1 in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case will be pistachio cherry cake, funfetti pound cake, strawberry Grand Mariner cake, chocolate raspberry cake, cherry blossom cupcake, almond raspberry mousse cake and peach and vanilla mousse.

The annual campaign’s popular returning standouts include pink velvet whoopie pie, blackberry hibiscus cake, red velvet cake, chocolate chipotle mousse, rosewater pistachio cake, and chocolate molds of high heel shoes, flat shoes, purses and more.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

“We are honored that the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital has been chosen as this year’s beneficiary of the Chumash Foundation’s 2024 Project Pink campaign,” shares Katina Zaninovich, Chairperson for the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals. “On behalf of the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital’s board of directors, I want to thank the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation for their dedication to supporting breast health and awareness across our community.”

The Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, located on 351 S. Patterson Ave. in Goleta, offers a variety of services, including 3D digital mammography, soft mammo pad, targeted ultrasound imaging, whole breast ultrasound screening, ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic biopsy, DEXA bone density scanning and more. For more information or to make an appointment, call 805-681-6459. To donate to the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals, please visit: https://www.cottagehealth.org/giving/now/#Goleta-Valley

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.chumash.gov.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is open 24/7 and is an age 21-and-older facility. For more information on menu items, visit www.chumashcasino.com/dining.