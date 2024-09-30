Santa Barbara Zoo Names Charles Hopper as Next President & CEO

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(September 27, 2024) Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Zoo has announced Charles Hopper as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, following a comprehensive national search. Hopper will succeed Rich Block, retiring in January 2025 after 26 years of leadership.

Hopper brings extensive leadership experience in the zoological and aquarium industry, most recently at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla, California, where he was the Chief Operating Officer. Before his time with Birch, he held multiple leadership positions with the Seattle Aquarium, and served in the United States Air Force. Known for his strategic mindset and operational expertise, Hopper has been recognized for his ability to drive growth, deepen community engagement, and foster organizational excellence. His arrival marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Santa Barbara Zoo.

“Finding someone to succeed Rich Block was no small task,” said Jim Jackson, Vice Chair of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Board of Directors and head of the Transition Committee. “Rich has left an indelible mark on the Zoo, and it was vital for us to find a leader who could build on that legacy while charting a bold path forward. Charles rose to the top of our list because of his impressive leadership background, ability to connect with communities, and passion for conservation and education. We believe he is the right person to lead the Zoo into its next era.”

During his tenure at Birch Aquarium, Hopper spearheaded several transformative initiatives, including deepening guest and community engagement, achieving record attendance, and driving revenue growth. Under his leadership, the Aquarium recently approved a new Master Plan for renovation with a fully funded, $18M first phase beginning in fall 2024. His ability to cultivate partnerships and foster a culture of innovation earned him industry recognition and solidified his reputation as a results-driven leader.

“It is a profound honor to be entrusted with the leadership of the Santa Barbara Zoo,” said Hopper. “Rich Block has set an extraordinary standard, and I am deeply inspired by the Zoo’s unwavering commitment to conservation, education, and creating unforgettable guest experiences. I look forward to collaborating with the talented and dedicated staff, passionate volunteers, supportive Board, and community to build upon this strong foundation and guide the Zoo toward an exciting future. The Zoo’s collaboration with California State University Channel Islands and its ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation are especially impressive, and I am excited to help amplify these efforts.”

Charles will make history as only the third person in the Zoo’s 61-year history to serve in this leadership role and the first African American to hold this position. He recognizes the significance of this milestone as an opportunity to inspire others, and is committed to creating a welcoming environment for all.

“When we think about creating impactful change in any field, we need to consider the big picture,” said Hopper. “Conservation must be accessible to everyone because building a robust pipeline of future leaders is crucial for driving meaningful, long-term change. Representation is not just about seeing oneself in a role; it’s about showing others what’s possible. My path has been unconventional, but it’s precisely this unique journey that has prepared me for this role. I hope to inspire future leaders to see their varied experiences as powerful assets that can drive positive change in any field, including conservation.”

Hopper is also actively involved in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), most recently serving on the Board of Directors, in addition to various committees. Hopper is committed to fostering professional development opportunities for the next generation of zoo and aquarium leaders, and his experience within the AZA will be invaluable as he leads the Santa Barbara Zoo in the years ahead.

The outgoing President and CEO Rich Block expressed his confidence in Hopper as his successor. “It’s been a true privilege to lead this incredible institution for over two decades,” said Block. “I do not doubt that Charles will continue to advance the mission of the Zoo, and I’m excited to see the Zoo’s continued success under his leadership.”

During Block’s leadership, the Santa Barbara Zoo enjoyed remarkable achievements, including becoming the first zoo on the West Coast to be designated a Certified Autism Center, creating a preschool program during the COVID pandemic which became California’s very first licensed outdoor preschool, opening the namesake Richard Block Conservation Hub, and spearheading a groundbreaking conservation partnership with California State University Channel Islands, the first of its kind in the country.

Hopper’s arrival signals a continuation of the Zoo’s dedication to wildlife preservation and conservation, innovative education programs, and community involvement. His vision aligns with the Zoo’s core mission of promoting the conservation of the natural world through engaging and memorable guest experiences. As he prepares to take the helm in January 2025, the Zoo community eagerly anticipates the new initiatives and opportunities that will come with his leadership.

Hopper, his wife Aisha, their three children, and granddaughters are thrilled to join the Santa Barbara community. They love exploring the outdoors by hiking and spending quality time together as a family. Hopper, a passionate advocate for music, is also a member of the Recording Academy.

About the Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission until 5 p.m.; general admission is $25 for adults, $15 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Parking is $11. The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA zoos are dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great visitor experience, and a better future for all living things. With more than 200 accredited members, AZA is a leader in global wildlife conservation and is the public’s link to helping animals in their native habitats. Visit www.sbzoo.org.