State Route 217 San Jose Creek Bridge Replacement Project Continues with Planned Overnight Closures for Bridge Girder Installation

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A project to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on State Route 217 will result in a full closure of the highway in both directions between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road on Sunday, September 29 and Monday, September 30 during the overnight hours from 10 pm until 6 am.

Travelers headed westbound will be able to detour via Hollister Avenue while travelers headed eastbound will detour via Sandspit Road.

These closures are necessary to allow for the installation of girders for the new bridge.

The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road remains closed for the duration of the project. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport can access Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors. A bicycle lane remains open between the eastbound lane of SR 217 and the walkway used by construction workers. This bicycle lane will not be available during the full overnight closures noted above on Sept. 29/30. Travelers should be aware of bicycle riders in this construction area.

The contractor for this $26 million project is MCM. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in Summer 2025.

Construction on the southbound US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge continues. Drilling and pouring concrete piles for the bridge abutments have been completed and the abutment walls, the bridge deck along with Rock Slope work in the creek are expected to follow.

Travelers headed north/south will continue to detour onto the northbound section of US 101 which includes the recently completed northbound US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge. Two lanes remain open in each direction during this phase of the project.

The contractor for the $20 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in the June of 2026.

Road information and updates can also be found on our Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: Caltrans_D5.

All highway workers deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.