Successful Nonpartisan Dual Language School Board Candidate Forum held in Lompoc

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County, and FUTURE for Lompoc Youth (FLY) held the first of two nonpartisan dual language candidate forums on Thursday, September 26, 2024, for candidates running for the Lompoc School Board.

Candidates who participated in the forum were District 1 candidates, Jerri Thiel and Tracy Phillips, District 2 Candidate Mitch Torina (running unopposed), District 4 Candidate Brenda Villa (running unopposed) and District 5 Candidate Carson Link. The district 3 seat is not on the ballot as the term expires in 2026. LeAnne Woolever, a candidate for District 5, did not accept or decline participation in the forum after receiving the initiation to participate and did not participate.

Co-Moderators for the forum were Dinah Perez Lockhart (VP of AAUW Programs and trained moderator) and Carmen Martinez (Future for Lompoc Youth, Allan Hancock student) and trained moderator. All questions posed at the forum came from the community via the free Zoom registration process so that all could participate.

A large crowd attended in person (100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc) with live interpretation (Spanish and English). The forum was simulcast on TAP TV Channel 23, on KPEG 100.9 FM and via Zoom Webinar with live interpretation for maximum accessibility by community. A full recording of the forum will be available soon.

The city of Lompoc Candidate Forum for City Council and Mayoral candidates will be held next Thursday, October 3, 2024, and start at 6:30 pm. All candidates were invited to participate. All candidates have confirmed their attendance: District 1 City Council candidates, Steve Bridge and Patrick Wienmiller and District 4 City Council candidates, Jeremy Ball (running unopposed), All candidates running for the position of Lompoc Mayor have confirmed their attendance: Jenelle Osborne, Jim Mosby and Lydia Perez.

The forums will be in person (100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc) with live interpretation (Spanish and English) and on TAP TV Channel 23, on KPEG 100.9 FM, and via Zoom Webinar with live interpretation.

A Community/Candidate meet up will proceed the forum at City Hall from 5:45 – 6:15 pm where candidates are invited to bring campaign literature. All voters and community members are welcome to attend. The forums will begin at 6:30 pm and conclude at 8:00.

There is no cost to attend but registration (whether attending in person or via Zoom) is requested at AAUW https://lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.

According to AAUW Lompoc-Vandenberg branch co-president, Lucy Thoms-Harrington, “The community really benefited from hearing directly from the participating school board candidates last night in their preferred language. The candidates benefited by reaching the entire community with their plans and perspectives so voters can make informed decisions. By expanding the nonpartisan forums to include live interpretation both in person and via Zoom Webinar, the forum was widely accessible to all our community. We appreciate The Fund for Santa Barbara for the Movement Building grant to support these important nonpartisan forums. We look forward to next week’s nonpartisan candidate forum for Lompoc City Council and Mayoral positions. All candidates are participating.”

AAUW is a nonpartisan organization open to all genders dedicated to improving the lives of females. Its mission is “Equity for All”. The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of AAUW was chartered in 1964 and has a legacy of hosting nonpartisan candidate forums as a service to the community. For more information about joining or supporting AAUW, please visit lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging the informed and active participation of citizens in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more information about joining or supporting the League of Women Voters, please visit https://my.lwv.org/california/north-santa-barbara-county