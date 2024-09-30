 Survivors & Allies Self-Care Retreat – Sign Ups Now Open

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is partnering with STESA, UCSB CARE, UCPD’s Interpersonal Violence Investigator, and Domestic Violence Solutions to host a Survivors & Allies Self-Care Retreat on Friday, October 11th, 2024. This free, trauma-informed retreat is designed to offer a safe and nurturing space for survivors and their allies, providing participants with the opportunity to focus on healing, self-care, and connection.

The retreat will feature a range of restorative activities, including beach yoga, an art therapy workshop, and a sound bowl ceremony, creating a holistic day of reflection and support. In addition to these activities, local survivor advocates and mental health specialists will be present throughout the retreat to offer resources and guidance to all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Location: Isla Vista Community Room, Community Center, and Pescies Beach

The retreat encourages participants to prioritize self-care, reflection, and an opportunity to connect with others in a supportive environment. This event is free of charge; however, space is limited to 30 participants, so early registration is highly recommended. You are invited to register here.

To further support survivors and their allies, IVCSD is excited to announce the launch of its new Survivor Resources Hub, available at https://islavistacsd.ca.gov/survivor-resources-hub. This comprehensive webpage provides essential information about local and national resources, including contact details for support services, emergency hotlines, and ongoing educational opportunities. The Hub is designed to ensure that survivors and allies have continuous access to vital resources and support in Isla Vista and beyond.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is Isla Vista’s first broad based local government, achieving 47 years of community advocacy for self governance. The IVCSD is empowered to provide eight critical services including public safety, housing mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission. The Board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UC Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara.