The Last Dance at San Marcos Growers: A Celebration of 45 Years of Horticultural Legacy

San Marcos Growers, a cornerstone of the horticultural and landscape design industry, will be hosting its final Field Day event, “The Last Dance”, on Friday, October 4, 2024, at its wholesale nursery in Santa Barbara. After 45 years of contributing innovative plant introductions and supporting the landscaping community, this event will commemorate the nursery’s remarkable legacy before it officially closes its doors next year.

The event will gather professionals from across the industry, including renowned speakers like Randy Baldwin, Flora Grubb, Carol Bornstein, Kathy Musial of the Huntington Botanical Gardens, and many more. Topics will include the history of San Marcos Growers, the future of nurseries in California, and insights into working with diverse plant selections.

