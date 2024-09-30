Upcoming Community Meetings for the Milpas Street Crosswalk Safety and Sidewalk Widening Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 30, 2024

The City will hold two community meetings to provide an update on the Milpas Street Crosswalk Safety and Sidewalk Widening Project (Project). Milpas Street has the second highest number of pedestrian collisions in the City and is a designated Vision Zero Priority Corridor, aiming to eliminate severe injuries and deaths. While Milpas Street handles vehicle traffic well, this Project focuses on improving pedestrian safety and access. Spanish translation will be provided at both meetings:

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Zoom: Virtual Meeting Room

RSVP: Click here to register for the webinar

Thursday, October 17, 2024

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School

1111 E. Mason Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93103 (map)

To register, scan the QR code below or visit Zoom Registration Link.



The City last held a community meeting to review the Project scope in October 2023. The upcoming meetings will provide a design update to include intersection illustrations with new curb alignments, walkway improvements, bus stop features, accessibility upgrades, and various safety improvements. Of the 95 street trees in the Project area, 82 will be protected, and 13 will be removed. Of the 13 trees to be removed, eight are Laurel Fig (Ficus) trees and five are non-Ficus trees. About 37 locations have been identified for new street trees, pending further evaluation. All tree removals and replacements will be reviewed by the City’s Street Tree Advisory Committee and the Parks & Recreation Commission in November 2024.

The Project includes the following safety enhancements:

New curb extensions

High visibility crosswalks

Additional intersection lighting

Accessibility upgrades throughout the corridor

Wider sidewalks at street corners and transit stops

Leading pedestrian intervals at signalized intersections

Flashing beacon enhancements at non-signalized intersections

A median refuge island at one non-signalized intersection

Addition of three-foot-wide buffers to the existing bike lanes between Cota and Canon Perdido Streets

Construction is anticipated in 2027, in coordination with a City maintenance project that includes pavement grind and overlay, and significant sidewalk and accessibility repairs. To subscribe for updates and learn more about the project, visit the Milpas Street Crosswalk Safety and Sidewalk Widening Project Page.