Winners of 3rd Annual Creek Week Art Contest Announced 

People’s Choice award winner Ronnie Gloo with her submission | Credit: Courtesy

Children’s category 1stt place winner Aishani Misha with her submission | Credit: Courtesy

Teen category 1st place artwork by April Harper | Credit: Courtesy

Adult category 1st place artwork by Carol Dixon | Credit: Courtesy

Reception attendees | Credit: Courtesy

Part of the team behind the Art Contest and Reception: City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Manager Melissa Nelson, Library Assistant Sharon Nigh, and Guest Judge Kelly Hildner | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, September 27, 2024 – More than 100 people gathered in the Goleta Valley Library’s Community Room last night, September 26, for a Reception to find out the winners of the 3rd Annual Creek Week Art Contest. An impressive 114 people participated in the contest, submitting a piece of art using this year’s theme “Goleta the Goodland: Ocean, Creeks and Watersheds.” The submissions included a wide array of different mediums including paint, watercolor, photography, collages, mixed media, fabric, and more.

Mayor Paula Perotte and guest judge Kelly Hildner with the Goleta Valley Art Association had the difficult job of selecting the winners.

Mayor Perotte said, “I had such a wonderful time looking at all the submissions. We have some incredible artists right here in Goleta! I encourage everyone to come check out the Library’s Community Room, which has been transformed into an Art Gallery.”

Kelly Hildner said, “It was a true honor to serve as a juror for the Creek Week Art Contest. The creativity and quality of the artwork were exceptional, and there were so many deserving pieces that I wished I could have given more awards. Every artist should feel proud to have their work showcased in this impressive exhibition highlighting Goleta the Goodland.”

The judging was based on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality.

Here are the 2024 Creek Week Art Contest Winners:

Children (6th grade and below)

· 1st Place – Aishani Mishra

· 2nd Place – Josephine Johnson

· 3rd Place – Anaya Rana Springer

· Honorable Mention – Jacob Teich

Teens (7th -12th grade)

· 1st Place – April Harper

· 2nd Place – Andy Brennan

· 3rd Place – June McCrary

· Honorable Mention – Silbur Irwin

Adults (18+)

· 1st Place – Carol Dixon

· 2nd Place – Heather Frazier

· 3rd Place – Kristine Kelly

· Honorable Mention – Analise McCully

The People’s Choice Award went to Ronnie Gloo.

Thank you to everyone who participated.

We encourage you to go check out the art for yourself through Sunday, September 29th. The Goleta Valley Library at 500 N. Fairview Avenue is open Tuesday – Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Learn more about Goleta Valley Library and its programs by visiting www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.