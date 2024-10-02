Attorney General Bonta to California Drivers: You May Be Eligible for a Gas Settlement Payment

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Bonta today urged California residents who purchased gas in Southern California between February 20, 2015 and November 10, 2015 to submit a claim for a payment under the state’s settlement with gas trading firms for tampering with and manipulating prices for California gasoline. Eligible Californians may submit a claim online at www.CalGasLitigation.com.

“Market manipulation and price gouging are illegal and unacceptable, particularly during times of crisis when people are most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I am proud to deliver money back to Californians who were victims of gas price manipulation. As the People’s Attorney, I am committed to combating corporate greed and ensuring justice for the people of California.”

In July, Attorney General Bonta announced a $50 million settlement with gas trading firms, resolving allegations that Vitol, Inc. and SK Energy Americas, Inc., along with its parent company SK Trading International, secretly worked together to tamper with and manipulate spot market prices for California gasoline. If you purchased gasoline in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and/or Imperial counties in California between February 20 and November 10, 2015, you may be eligible for a payment.

The Attorney General’s settlement is in addition to a settlement of a private class action lawsuit filed in federal court.

To submit a claim, learn full details about your rights and options, and access frequently asked questions, visit www.CalGasLitigation.com.