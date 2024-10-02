County Hosts Lake Fire Storm Preparedness Community Meeting

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara will host a community meeting for persons living in and around the Lake Fire area to discuss new hazards associated with the recent burn scar. The Lake Fire Burned Area Report and Watershed Emergency Response Team Evaluation conducted immediately following the fire, discuss impacts to the soil due to fire and the possibility for increased runoff, flooding, and debris flows in certain areas and are guiding documents for the community meeting. In addition to the contents of the reports, public safety agencies will share mitigation efforts, thresholds for protective actions, and emergency preparedness information. A portion of the meeting will be dedicated to answering questions from community members in attendance.

Lake Fire Storm Preparedness Community Meeting

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 8, 2024 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church

2901 Nojoqui Avenue, Los Olivos, California 93441

Speakers: Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson will be joined by representatives from the County Fire Department, County Public Works Flood Control, County Sheriff’s Office, County Office of Emergency Management, National Weather Service, and Los Padres National Forest.

RSVP and Interpretation: RSVP is requested, but not required for this event. Please visit the RSVP form to respond and to request ASL and Spanish interpretation. Any additional accommodations needed can be directed to oem@countyofsb.org and 805-681-5526.

The community is encouraged to attend in person to hear directly from agency representatives and to have their questions answered. Agencies will be tabling with emergency preparedness information and resources. For more information about Lake Fire recovery resources, visit Lake Fire Incident – July 2024 | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (readysbc.org).

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.