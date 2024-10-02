Rupa Dainer, MD, U.S. Navy Veteran and AstraZeneca’s Medical Director, Joins Dream Foundation Board

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif.– 2024 October 2 –Rupa Dainer, MD, U.S. Navy veteran and medical director, senior patient safety physician of AstraZeneca, has joined the Board of Directors of Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults.

Dr. Dainer has been a member of the Foundation’s Dreams for Veterans Advisory Council since 2023. She will continue to work closely with the organization’s Dreams for Veterans program, raising awareness about veterans’ needs, concerns, and Dreams as they face the end of life.

“Even when they are in a situation in which their death is imminent, whether in the field of combat or their regular lives, veterans still think of others—their brothers and sisters in arms or their families and friends—above themselves,” says Dr Dainer.

Before joining AstraZeneca, Dr. Dainer was Chief of Surgery for a joint venture between INOVA and Children’s National Medical Center. During her seventeen years of military service, Dr. Dainer was Chief of Pediatric Anesthesiology for Walter Reed, Bethesda, Md, and participated in medical missions worldwide, including Afghanistan, where her team was awarded the Presidential Joint Unit Commendation. Dr Dainer is also a published author, an Advisory Board Member of Women Veterans in STEM for Challenge America, and an Associate Professor of Anesthesiology at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine.

“Dr. Dainer’s extensive experience as a naval officer and military physician gives her an acute understanding of the needs of veterans and active service members facing the end of life,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. “Her commitment and passion to the Foundation’s mission was undeniable from the start. She has already been instrumental in the growth of applicants and giving. I am honored to welcome her to the National Board of Directors.”

“The mission of Dream Foundation resonates so strongly with me,” says Dr. Dainer. “Veterans have dedicated their lives with a deep sense of service and commitment to others, and for those who are facing the end of their life, there is nothing more poignant and meaningful we can do for them than to aid in fulfilling their last Dream.”

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator’s four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

About Dreams for Veterans:

Dream Foundation created Dreams for Veterans in 2014 to tailor the Dream experience to veterans, service members, and their families. Dream recipients are terminally-ill U.S. military veterans, active service members, and members of the Reserve and National Guard in every state and Puerto Rico. This program acknowledges these groups and honors their service by fulfilling their final Dream, providing them, their families and caregivers inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. For more information, please visit: dreamsforveterans.org

For a photo of Rupa Dainer, MD or for additional information, please contact Dani Cordaro at dani@dreamfoundation.org.