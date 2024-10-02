Santa Barbara County Green Business Program Certifies RRM as Innovator

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County (GBPSBC) has certified RRM Design Group as an Innovator business. RRM, known for “Creating environments people enjoy,” has embraced sustainable practices, leading to significant growth since their certification.

Environmental Stewardship: RRM has reimagined operations, incorporated sustainable design choices, and incentivized staff to reduce their carbon footprint. Dayna Lake, Chair of RRM’s Environmental Stewardship Committee, highlights their mission to create a vibrant, healthy, and sustainable future through comprehensive efforts in operations, education, design, evaluation, and advocacy.

Sustainable Practices: RRM tracks energy and resources to develop policies for reuse, recycling, waste reduction, and alternative transportation. They provide sustainability resources to employees, ensuring sustainable practices are integrated into their design process.

Notable Projects:

Passive House Project: Aimed at reducing energy consumption through passive design elements, enhancing air quality, and comfort while decreasing carbon footprint.

Emergency Operations Center and Regional Fire Communications Center: Designed to centralize emergency services, featuring sustainable materials and achieving net-zero carbon status.

Zero Net Energy Cuyama Fire Station: A collaboration with Anderson Burton Construction, this project balances budget constraints with high-efficiency systems to achieve zero net energy.

Office Initiatives: RRM has made commendable changes, such as using non-toxic chemicals, eliminating single-use kitchen items, and enhancing recycling efforts. The certification process has fostered collaboration and community-building within the company.

RRM has had a very positive experience with the certification procedures and has even noted that the process has encouraged collaborative efforts and community-building within the company! If you are interested in learning more about RRM, please visit https://www.rrmdesign.com. If you are interested in learning more about green business certification, please visit: greenbusinessca.org.