Construction Begins this Month on the REfugio Road Undercrossing Bridges Replacement Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A project to replace the northbound and southbound bridges at Refugio Road along US 101 near Refugio State Beach will begin construction in October.

The new concrete bridges would have nearly the same alignment, profile, and lane configuration as the existing bridges, but will be 7-feet wider to accommodate standard 10-foot shoulders.

In early October, temporary concrete barriers will be placed on both bridges, eliminating the southbound inside shoulder, and the northbound No. 1 (right) lane.

In late November, a new, temporary traffic alignment will be put into place where both directions of traffic will be moved to the northbound bridge. Bicycle detours in both directions will be in place at this time. This temporary traffic alignment will remain in place until November 2025. Both directions of traffic will then be switched to the southbound bridge to continue construction.

Construction work is scheduled to take place five days per week. The work schedule will be announced once it is confirmed.

Travelers will encounter intermittent lane closures and flagging on Refugio Road throughout the project.

This project also includes upgrading bridge rails on the northbound US 101 on-ramp bridge, rehabilitating the existing pedestrian pathway beneath the bridges, and updating the lighting system through the project limits.

The contractor for this $56 million project is MCM Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA.

Project information and the Environmental Impact Report can be found on the project website: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/refugio-road-undercrossing-bridges-replacement-project

Road information and updates can also be found on our Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: Caltrans_D5.

All highway workers deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.