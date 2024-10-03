Downtown Santa Barbara’s Cultural Organizations Kick-off a Festive Season of Art, Music, Architecture and Theatre

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – As Santa Barbara’s vibrant cultural scene continues to flourish, this year’s season is shaping up to be a memorable one. To help locals and visitors easily navigate all the exciting happenings, the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, in collaboration with VOICE Magazine, proudly announces the launch of the third annual ARTOBER campaign—an immersive celebration of arts, music, theater, and design.

From highly-anticipated performances by the Santa Barbara Symphony, Lobero Theatre, and Masq(p)arade! to concerts by award-winning musicians, cultural festivals, and artistic exhibitions, ARTOBER invites the community to engage with a wide range of art, music, theater and architecture events. Whether you’re a music lover, art enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun outing with friends there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The artistic pianos designed by local artists will also be back on State Street for the entire month of October for the public to play and enjoy, weather permitting.

Learn about all the participating organizations’ activities, here: www.downtownsb.org/events/artober24.

Participating Organizations: The Granada Theatre, CAMA, Pianos on State, Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, Masq(p)arade!, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara Symphony, Unite to Light, American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre, Ensemble Theatre Company, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, Arlington Theatre, UCSB Arts & Lectures, and the ARTS District.

About the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, Inc. (DSB) is dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of the Santa Barbara Downtown District for the benefit of its 1,700+ businesses, Santa Barbara residents and visitors. DSB has a long history of leading change, organizing community, and building the brand Downtown Santa Barbara. For more information about our programs, events, and a directory of downtown businesses visit www.DowntownSB.org