Santa Barbara is a town known for stunning landscapes and rich history but there’s another layer that most people overlook – the stories of the people who live here. “Living in Santa Barbara,” a local podcast, is bridging the gap by bringing community together through meaningful conversations with artists, entrepreneurs, and every day residents who make the town unique.

The podcast creator, Kathy Henry, envisioned it as a way to reconnect in the wake of Covid, where people became more mentally and emotionally isolated. “Whether you are an introvert or extrovert, the podcast is a way to explore the world and expand our understanding of each other, encouraging empathy, appreciation and a healthy mindset.”

Each episode takes listeners on a journey through the diverse landscape of fascinating locals. From nonprofit to talented creatives, thought leaders, business owners, and just regular folk. The Living in Santa Barbara podcast and covers the human side to this picturesque town, the Santa Barbara mindset, creating a stronger sense of connection for locals, newcomers, and people outside of Santa Barbara.

Tune in to the “Living in Santa Barbara” podcast to hear stories that unite and learn more about this incredible town.

You can find the podcast on Apple, Spotify or any other platform that hosts podcasts.

Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/living-in-santa-barbara/id1742292385

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0MyHHSpFyXD196n5oSdaDP?si=0Nf3Ax0tT5W8KGgYAOu1qw