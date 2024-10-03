Monroe School Honored For Commitment to Fostering Positive School Culture

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Monroe School was awarded the California Gold Medal for implementing the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework. This prestigious recognition reflects the school staff’s commitment to fostering a positive school culture and enhancing student outcomes through evidence-based practices.

Monroe does this through its “Take CHARGE!” program that instills the core values in its students. The acronym stands for Compassion, being Healthy, Achieving goals, Respect, showing Gratitude and Effort. Students and classrooms that demonstrate positive habits reflected in the CHARGE values are given “CHARGE” cards that can be redeemed for various items and celebrations on campus.

“PBIS Is an essential part of our school community that encourages positive behaviors at our campus. Our Take CHARGE core values promote a foundational understanding of empathy and resilience that goes beyond the school environment,” said Monroe teacher Ann Marie Galbraith.

This PBIS award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Monroe staff, students, and community. The school’s team has consistently demonstrated excellence in implementing PBIS strategies, which have significantly contributed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all students.

“We’re proud to be recognized alongside other outstanding schools in the region and remain committed to maintaining high behavioral support and student engagement standards,” said Principal Brian Naughton. “This achievement would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of everyone involved, and I extend my deepest gratitude to all who have contributed to this success.”

As Mornoe celebrates this accomplishment, staff look forward to continuing the journey of excellence in education and further enhancing the social, emotional, and academic development of students.

“The work by Principal Naughton and his Monroe team creates a school environment that is joyous, engaging and inclusive.” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent. “I am proud of the work to create a positive school culture, this will largely contribute to student academic achievement and provide a well rounded education based on strong values and empathy.”

The school thanks the community for its unwavering support and commitment to our school’s mission.